Net Worth of Nagarjuna: Nagarjuna is a megastar in the South Indian industry. We've mostly seen him in South Indian films, but Nagarjuna has appeared in a number of big Bollywood films, most recently Bharmastra, in which he co-stars with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Besides the movie, Naga also endorses many brands, like Kalyan Jewellers. Nagarjuna also hosts some of the biggest shows in the TV industry, like the Telugu version of Kaun Banega Crorepati. Do you know that Naga charges around 10-12 crores for a movie? He was also a co-owner of the Team Mumbai Masters of the Indian Badminton League and Mahi Racing Team India. On his birthday, let's check out his net worth.