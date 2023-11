Bollywood actor Nana Patekar is included in the list of big actors of the industry. People know the actor for ...

Bollywood actor Nana Patekar is included in the list of big actors of the industry. People know the actor for his excellent acting. Recently, a video of the actor is going viral on social media in which he is seen slapping a person who came near the actor to take a selfie. This video of the actor is during the shooting. Let us tell you that now Nana Patekar's reaction has come to light on this video, the actor has recently been seen apologizing with folded hands regarding this incident. For more information please watch the video.