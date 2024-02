Dressed in a stylish yet comfortable ensemble, Natasha's baby bump is proudly on display, symbolizing the new chapter in their lives.

Natasha Dalal, the beautiful and talented wife of Bollywood heartthrob Varun Dhawan, is positively glowing with maternal bliss as she poses alongside her loving husband. In a recent snapshot that has taken the internet by storm, the couple can be seen basking in the joy of their impending parenthood. Natasha's radiant smile and serene aura are a testament to the incredible journey they are embarking on together. Dressed in a stylish yet comfortable ensemble, Natasha's baby bump is proudly on display, symbolizing the new chapter in their lives. Her glow is undeniable, reflecting the happiness and excitement that fills their hearts. Varun, ever the doting partner, stands by her side, his eyes filled with adoration and pride. The couple's picture-perfect moment captures the essence of their love and anticipation for the arrival of their little bundle of joy. Fans and well-wishers have been showering them with heartfelt congratulations and blessings, eagerly awaiting the next chapter in their love story.