National Cinema Day is a special occasion to honor and celebrate the rich heritage and cultural impact of Indian cinema. Watch the video to know more.

National Cinema Day 2023: 'National Cinema Day' is celebrated on 13th October,2023 and the ticket rates will be flat at 99 rupees across all the national chains: PVR, Cinepolis, and INOX combined. The atmosphere was buzzing with excitement as fans gathered to celebrate their love for Indian cinema in true Bollywood style. The quiz began, testing everyone's knowledge of iconic movies, legendary actors, and memorable songs. From guessing the correct movie titles to identifying famous dialogues, the participants were fully engaged and eager to showcase their Bollywood expertise. As the rapid fire round began, the energy in the room soared. Laughter filled the air as some struggled to recall the names of actors or movies in the heat of the moment. It was a friendly competition, and everyone cheered for each other's correct answers. It was a fun-filled extravaganza that reminded everyone why Indian cinema holds a special place in their hearts.