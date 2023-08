Pushpa actor Allu Arjun gets very emotional winning the National Award, the video of his celebration with the team is going viral. Allu Arjun has created history by winning the title of Best Actor at the National Award for the first time. Watch the video.

National Film Awards 2023: In an awe-inspiring moment that captured hearts nationwide, Allu Arjun's eyes welled up with emotion as he was honored with the prestigious Best Actor award for his remarkable performance in "Pushpa." The stage was set, the spotlight shone, and amidst thunderous applause, a tearful Allu Arjun stood as a testament to his dedication, talent, and the overwhelming journey that led to this pinnacle of recognition. As he held the coveted award, the weight of his efforts and the passion he poured into his character became palpable. The applause echoed, mingling with his emotional breaths, and in that moment, he encapsulated the essence of an artist who had poured his heart and soul into his craft. His tears reflected every challenge overcome, every sacrifice made, and every ounce of hard work that had finally culminated in this triumphant moment. The image of a tearful Allu Arjun, adorned with the Best Actor award, will forever be etched in the memories of those who witnessed this moment. His emotional journey was a reminder that behind every successful artist stands a myriad of emotions—joy, passion, determination, and sometimes, the tears of a dream realized.