Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur are unfazed by kiss controversy; promote their film Tiku Weds Sheru together, watch the video to know more.

The first official trailer of Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur's Tiku Weds Sheru' was released by the makers on Wednesday (June 14). The trailer features some steamy chemistry between the lead pair - Nawazuddin and Avneet, which has sparked a massive backlash online. 'Tiku Weds Sheru' is billed as a tale of two eccentric, starry eyed characters, who want to make it big in Bollywood. Nawazuddin (Sheru), plays a struggling actor in Mumbai, who gets married to Avneet (Tiku), who dreams of moving out of Bhopal and find a footing in 'The City Of Dreams' Mumbai. The trailer shows a liplock scene between Nawazuddin and Avneet which has shocked netizens, owing to the 27-year age gap between them