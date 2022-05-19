Nawazuddin Siddiqui Birthday Special: Unknow facts about the Laxman Lopez actor that'll blow your mind

Nawazuddin Siddiqui Birthday Special: Bollywood's famous and most versatile actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui is celebrating his 48th birthday today. In the year 1996, he took admission in National School of Drama to learn acting. Today, on the occasion of Nawazuddin's birthday, we will tell you some unknown facts about his life.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui Birthday Special: Bollywood's famous and most versatile actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui is celebrating his 48th birthday today. Nawaz is known to impress his fans by his acting skills and now a days he is impressing his fans by his looks in Cannes 2022. But did you know he struggled a lot to reach this stage. Today, on the occasion of Nawazuddin's birthday, we will tell you some unknown facts about his life. After completing his education from Gurukul Kangri University, Haridwar, he worked as a chemist in a company in Gujarat. In the year 1996, he took admission in National School of Drama to learn acting.