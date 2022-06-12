videos

Watch Next

Videos

Radhika Apte makes a SHOCKING revelation; says she was once rejected because other actress had bigger breasts [Deets inside]

Videos

Don 3, Krrish 4 and more Bollywood sequels that may never get made but remain high in demand

Videos

Justin Bieber suffers facial paralysis; shares shocking details and says, 'I can't smile, this side...' [WATCH VIDEO]

Videos

Janhit Mein Jaari movie public review: Nushrratt Bharuccha film gets positive response; viewers say, 'Pehle estemaal karo phir vishvaas karo’ – Watch now

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan snapped together post the wedding; Lady Superstar's look is a delight to the eyes [Watch Video]

Superstar Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan have been spotted together after marriage and both of them are looking very good together. These pictures are going viral on the internet. Check out the video for more information.

Satakshi Singh   |    June 12, 2022 8:00 AM IST

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan: Lady Superstar Nayanthara and director Vignesh Shivan have tied the knot after dating each other for a long time. The beautiful pictures of the couple's wedding were becoming viral on social media, let us tell you that both of them have recently been spotted together after marriage and are looking very good together. Nayanthara is wearing a yellow sari and she is also wearing a lot of gold jewelry with it. People are very happy to see this look of Nayanthara and are showering a lot of love in the pictures. These photos are also becoming viral on social media. Do watch this video for more information.

Latest videos

Entertainment Videos see all

Trailers & Promos see all

Reviews see all

Interviews see all

Songs see all