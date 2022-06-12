Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan snapped together post the wedding; Lady Superstar's look is a delight to the eyes [Watch Video]

Superstar Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan have been spotted together after marriage and both of them are looking very good together. These pictures are going viral on the internet. Check out the video for more information.

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan: Lady Superstar Nayanthara and director Vignesh Shivan have tied the knot after dating each other for a long time. The beautiful pictures of the couple's wedding were becoming viral on social media, let us tell you that both of them have recently been spotted together after marriage and are looking very good together. Nayanthara is wearing a yellow sari and she is also wearing a lot of gold jewelry with it. People are very happy to see this look of Nayanthara and are showering a lot of love in the pictures. These photos are also becoming viral on social media. Do watch this video for more information.