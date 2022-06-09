Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's wedding pictures out and they are straight out of a fairy tale – Deets inside

videos

Nayanthara and Vignesh tied the knot in the presence of close friends and family. Couples pictures are out now, have a look at the video.

Satakshi Singh   |    June 9, 2022 7:41 PM IST

Nayanthara and Vignesh Wedding Pictures: South's power couple Nayanthara and Vignesh have tied the knot after dating each other for a long time, and the pictures of the couple's wedding are going viral on the internet. While Nayantara had chosen a red color saree for the wedding, director Vignesh looked perfect in a traditional dhoti. Nayanthara and Vignesh and Vignesh have married among family and special friends. Director Vignesh has shared pictures of him and his wife Nayanthara's wedding with a cute caption while sharing the pictures on the internet. Watch the video to know more.

