Nayanthara and Vignesh’s honeymoon pictures from Thailand are too romantic — watch now

Popular couple Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan tied the knot recently and are on their honeymoon in Thailand right now. Director Vignesh Shivan shared some of their beautiful pictures on social media.

Satakshi Singh   |    June 21, 2022 1:37 PM IST

Nayanthara-Vignesh Honeymoon Pictures: After a classy wedding Newly Weds, Nayanthara, and Vignesh are enjoying their Honeymoon in Thailand. The couple is having a lot of fun on their first vacation and giving us major couple goals. The couple had shared a cute glimpse of their honeymoon on Social Media which is going viral on the internet. In the picture, Nayanthara looked elegant in her yellow dress. Vignesh, on the other hand, kept his look casual, Watch the video now.

