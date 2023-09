Nayanthara, the Lady Superstar, stuns in her airport look as she warmly greets fans. Her captivating presence and stylish ensemble leave everyone in awe. Watch the video.

Lady Superstar Nayanthara, known for her exceptional talent and stunning on-screen presence, was recently spotted at the airport, captivating fans with her effortless style and grace. After the tremendous success of her latest film "Jawan," Nayanthara, accompanied by her husband Vignesh, walked hand in hand, radiating pure happiness. Dressed in a simple suit, Nayanthara exuded elegance with every step she took, turning heads and leaving onlookers in awe. Her infectious smile and warm greetings to her fans showcased her down-to-earth nature and genuine appreciation for their love and support. As cameras flashed, capturing this beautiful moment, Nayanthara's charisma and magnetic aura shone through, reaffirming her status as a true icon. Her airport appearance not only delighted her devoted fans but also served as a reminder of her immense talent and unwavering popularity. Jawan, helmed by south filmmaker Atlee. The movie opened in theatres on September 7 and early trade predictions are all hinting at a bumper opening ranging from Rs 70 to Rs 80 crore - the highest any Bollywood film ever got.