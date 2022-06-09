videos

Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan wedding: Few hours before the marriage to-be-groom dedicates a romantic post to the love of his life – watch video

South's powercouple Nayanthara and Vignesh is all set to tie the knot today in Mahabalipuram. Few hours before the wedding Vignesh to-be-groom dedicates a romantic post to the love of his life Nsyanthara. Watch the video now.

Satakshi Singh   |    June 9, 2022 11:08 AM IST

Nayanthara and Vignesh Wedding: South's power couple Vignesh and Nayanthara are finally going to tie the knot today after dating each other for a long time. Let us tell you that a few hours before the wedding, actor Vignesh shared a very cute post for his future wife Nayanthara with a cute and romantic caption. Vignesh has shared and wrote some unseen pictures of both of them in the post. People are very much liking this post of Vignesh. Vignesh captioned the post, ' Now, It’s all dedicated to the love of my life! #Nayanthara!   My #Thangamey! Excited to see u walking up the aisle in a few hours !' Watch this video for more information.

