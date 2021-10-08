videos

NCB Press Conference On Aryan Khan's Cruise Rave Party Case, Mumbai Drugs Case: Details Inside

Aryan Khan, Munmun Dhamecha, Arbaaz Merchant along with others were arrested on the spot. In this press conference, NCB opened up on the raid, Aryan Khan, and more.

Satakshi Singh   |    October 8, 2021 11:01 AM IST

NCB Press Conference: NCB arrested Aryan Khan, son of Shahrukh Khan on October 3, in a drugs case. The party was going on a cruise in Mumbai and according to reports, drugs were being used in the party. Aryan Khan, Munmun Dhamecha, Arbaaz Merchant along with others were arrested on the spot. In this press conference, NCB opened up on the raid, Aryan Khan, and more.

