Ranbir Kapoor takes a break from work to vacation with mom Neetu Kapoor in Italy

Neetu Kapoor, who recently celebrated her birthday, is having a fun time vacationing with her family. However, Ranbir’s wife-actress Alia Bhatt, and their daughter Raha were missing from the celebration. Hours after her birthday, Neetu Kapoor dropped a lovely picture with her family on Instagram, enjoying the perfect fam-jam moment. She also sent her love to Alia Bhatt and Raha, noting that they were dearly missed. Neetu Kapoor's daughter Riddhima and her husband Bharat Sahni took to their respective Instagram accounts to share some fun pictures from their time in Italy. Ranbir Kapoor was also spotted in some of the pictures, Ranbir was seen enjoying a refreshing swim with his niece in Italy. Watch the video to know more.