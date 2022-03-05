View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manish Malhotra (@manishmalhotra05)

Neetu Kapoor ruled the silver screens in the 70s and 80s. The actress is all set for a comeback with the film Jug Jugg Jeeyo, and recently, designer Manish Malhotra shared a reel on his Instagram in which he is dancing with Neetu Kapoor and her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. Well, netizens are praising Neetu Kapoor a lot, but they aren’t very happy with Riddhima’s dance moves. A netizen wrote, “@neetu54 ma'am is on fire.” Another netizen commented, “Only neetu mam got the beats n rhythm right. Good ridhima dint become actress.” One more commented, “Neetu ji is just awesomeness ! always lights up the screen and the atmosphere. We want to see more and more of you, hope the producers are watching this and writing roles especially for Neetu ji.” Also Read - Suhana Khan is a vision in white as she turns Manish Malhotra's muse once again [VIEW PICS]