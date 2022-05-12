Neetu Kapoor irked by paparazzi's persistent questions about Alia Bhatt; asks, 'Mere bahu ke peeche kyun pada hai?'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

Neetu Kapoor right now has become the paparazzi's favourite, wherever she goes they follow her. And the veteran actress too enjoys this attention. However, in a recent interaction with the papz, she got a bit irked at photographers who once again asked her about her bahu and not this time. Neetu Kapoor will be seen next in Jug Jug Jeeyo where she will play 's mother in law, while a photographer questions whether Kiara who plays her bahu in Jug Jug Jeeyo will be seen in , so what doe she has to say about it. To which Neetu got a little irritated and said, " Tu mere bahu ke peeche kyun pada hai yaar". Well, Neetu hinted about the content questions to her on Alia Bhatt and more related to their wedding. While the pap said that he likes her bahu be it onscreen bahu Kiara or Alia Bhatt. Indeed it was a fun chat and we hope Neetu Ji keeps entertaining us like always.