Neetu Singh gave Alia the warmest hug and a sweet cheek kiss, showing us all what mother-in-law goals truly look like. Their bond is so beautiful and filled with love and affection. It's incredible to see how Neetu Singh embraces Alia as a part of her family with such warmth and care. This gesture speaks volumes about the love and acceptance they share. It's moments like these that remind us of the power of family and the joy that comes from building strong relationships. Neetu Singh and Alia Bhatt's bond is truly something special, and it's moments like these that make us appreciate the beauty of family connections even more.