It was a star-studded night as Bollywood celebs walked the red carpet for the screening of the upcoming film Neeyat. The mystery thriller, which is set to release on July 7th, saw its star cast arrive in style for the screening. Vidya Balan was clicked at the event with her husband Siddharth Roy Kapoor. The duo posed for the paparazzi before making their way inside. Vidya slipped into a gorgeous bronze long skirt for the night. She completed her look with a stylish black blazer.Besides Vidya Balan, the cast of Neeyat including Shahana Goswami, Rahul Roy, Amrita Puri and Prajakta Koli also marked their presence at the screening. Shahana Goswami, Amrita Puri and Prajakta Koli looked glamourous in their festive best while Rahul Roy looked dapper in a suit.Other attendees to the screening included The Night Manager stars Anil Kapoor and Sobhita Dhulipala, and actress Fatima Sana Shaikh