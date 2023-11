Popular singer and former reality show contestant Neha Bhasin, known for hit songs like 'Kuchh Khaas', 'Asalaam-e-Ishqum', 'Jag Ghoomeya', and ...

Popular singer and former reality show contestant Neha Bhasin, known for hit songs like ‘Kuchh Khaas’, ‘Asalaam-e-Ishqum’, ‘Jag Ghoomeya’, and more, gained popularity when she showed her true self on Bigg Boss OTT. She often makes the news for her stunning appearance in social media posts, which has earned her a massive fan following in recent years.The singer was spotted making her way out of the gym today. She sported relaxed athleisure – pink sports bra and track pants – as she posed outside the premises for the paps. She opened her pink bleached hair and flashed a warm smile for the cameras. She completed the look with white sliders and a black and pink bag. Neha also sings one of her hit bollywood songs for the papparazi .