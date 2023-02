Neha Dhupia-Angad Bedi exclusively in an interview with Bollywood Life, speak about managing their babies and work commitments. Watch the full video here to know more about the same.

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi are parents to Mehr Dhupia Bedi and Guriq Singh Dhupia Bedi. Parenthood is surely a full-time job and in an exclusive interview with Bollywood Life, the 'Social Distancing' couple speaks about striking a balance in the same. They revealed the challenges and about how they remove time for their little babies. Watch the full interview here, to know more about the same. The couple also spoke about the kind of work they love and are looking at in the distant future. The Bollywood pair also reveal details related to their work commitments and the kind of content that drives the fuel in them.