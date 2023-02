Here's the secret behind Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi's long-lasting marriage. During an exclusive interview to Bollywood Life, they spoke about the challenges they encountered in their relationship.

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi got married on May 10, 2018, and this year they will complete five years of marital bliss. During an exclusive interview with Bollywood Life, the cute Bollywood couple who are out with their debut audio series Social Distancing spilled beans related to the complexities they had faced in their relationship. Watch the full video here to know the secret behind their bond and the challenges they faced. It is interesting to note that for the first time, the pair played the role of a married pair in the audio series. The pair have been blessed with two children named Mehr and Guriq Singh Dhupia Bedi.