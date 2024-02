Bollywood actress Neha Dhupia's husband Angad Bedi is celebrating his birthday today.

Bollywood actress Neha Dhupia is known for expressing her views without fear. The actress married Angad Bedi in 2018. Angad Bedi is celebrating his birthday today and both of them were spotted together on this special occasion. Angad Bedi has been wished by the paps and he has cut the cake with Neha Dhupia in front of the paps. Both of them often remain in the headlines for some reason or the other. Recently Neha Dhupia has been in the headlines for wishing her husband very sweetly on social media. Let us tell you that Neha Dhupia is an Indian actress who has worked in Hindi, Punjabi and Telugu industries. The actress has been seen in important roles in many big Bollywood films. For more information please watch the video.