Neha Dhupia often posts family photos with her husband Angad Bedi and two children Mehr Dhupia Bedi and Guriq Dhupia Bedi, however, she has never revealed the face of her children. During an interview with Bollywood Life, the actress revealed the reason behind the same and also shared an incident related to the paps. She revealed that they once had an opportunity to click pictures of her children but they respected that she needed privacy. Watch the full interview here to know more about the same. Talking about Neha, she married Angad in 2018 and welcomed Mehr in the same year. They were blessed with Guriq in 2021.