Bigg Boss 17 popular couple Neil Bhatt along with wife Aishwarya Sharma snapped at the airport.

Salman Khan's show Bigg Boss has ended but there are some contestants of the show who are continuously in the headlines. Bigg Boss's popular couple Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma were recently spotted at the airport. Both are looking very good in casual dress. It seemed. Not only this, both of them posed fiercely for the paps. During the conversation, both of them also told that they are going for Valentine's Day. Let us tell you that Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma are well-known names of TV and have a good fan following on social media. Both of them often share their photos and videos and people like their posts a lot. Neil and Aishwarya were recently seen in a very glamorous avatar at the reunion party of Bigg Boss 17. For more information please watch the video.