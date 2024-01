Recently, contestant Neil Bhatt has been evicted from Salman Khan's show Bigg Boss. Well, along with Neil, Rinku Dhawan was ...

Recently, contestant Neil Bhatt has been evicted from Salman Khan's show Bigg Boss. Well, along with Neil, Rinku Dhawan was also shown the way out of the show under double eviction. Recently, in a special conversation with Neil Bhatt, he discussed about his family members. Actually, in the last few episodes, Ankita Lokhande was seen remembering Sushant Singh Rajput many times in the show. Ankita has not only taken Sushant's name many times but once even compared Abhishek with him. Well, in such a situation, a question was asked to Neil Bhatt whether Ankita Lokhande is using Sushant's name for TRP? In such a situation, Neil Bhatt has answered this question and given his opinion on this issue. For more information please watch the video.