Neil Nitin Mukesh has always been a talented actor, and it's great to see him branching out into music videos as well. 'Tu Meri Aashiqui' sounds like it's going to be a really powerful song.

Talking about his latest song ‘Tu Meri Aashiqui’, Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh said that he wanted to do something related to music since it’s his grandfather and famous singer Mukesh’s centenary year. “...I wanted to do something related to music since it’s my grandfather’s centenary year. A lot of labels did approach, they wanted me to feature in their music...But I wanted the song to have a story and reach the audience just like a movie...” Neil Nitin Mukesh made his stunning debut in a 3-part music video series titled “Tu Meri Aashiqui”, directed by Adhyayan Suman. The first part of the music series, “Chapter 1: The Escape,” has recently been unveiled on the official YouTube channel of Music Garage. The music video features Neil Nitin Mukesh and Shreya Sharma.