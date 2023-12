Nia Sharma is famous for her acting as well as fashion. Nia's fashion is a little different. The actress ...

Nia Sharma is famous for her acting as well as fashion. Nia's fashion is a little different. The actress attracts people's attention with her bold style. Nia has many times impressed her fans with her outfits, but many times the actress has also been trolled badly. Something similar is happening this time too. Nia Sharma is very fond of parties. Last night Nia Sharma was caught in the paparazzi cameras posing as a black beauty. The look of the actress was quite bold, in which she looked stunning. People have not liked this fashion of the actress, due to which Nia is being trolled. Let us tell you that Nia Sharma started her career with the serial 'Kaali- Ek Agni Pariksha'. After this she took part in Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Sister Hai, Jamai Raja, Naagin. Apart from this, she has also appeared in the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi. Watch the video for more information.