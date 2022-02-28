Netflix launches a unique PR technique to promote Korean series All Of Us Are Dead, advertises a fake bloody zombie school bus

During it's promotions in Thailand, the underground advertisement included a fake bloody zombie school bus was made to run on the streets. This unique and different PR technique indeed left the people shocked and terrified.

All Of Us Are Dead: Korean series All Of Us Are Dead was released on the 28th of January. The series is based on the Zombie apocalypse in which trapped students need to flee their high school as soon as possible because it has become ground zero for a zombie virus outbreak. However, what caught the audience's attention was the unique advertisement done by Netflix to promote the K-drama. During its promotions in Thailand, the underground advertisement included a fake bloody zombie school bus that was made to run on the streets. This unique and different PR technique indeed left the people shocked and terrified. Watch this video to know more.