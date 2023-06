Uorfi Javed was seen wearing yet another striking ensemble. She donned a mask over her face and a pastel co-ord outfit. She also posted her outfit on her Instagram stories. Look into it.

Uorfi Javed is back with yet another distinctive appearance. The diva, who is renowned for her eccentric sense of style and imaginative attire, was photographed once more wearing a distinctive mask suit. The actress received more abuse for selecting the incorrect attire.

The New Look of Uorfi Javed was spotted once more wearing a striking attire. She donned a mask-adorned pastel coord outfit. She continued to strike the most assured posture for the cameras as always.