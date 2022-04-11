Never Kiss Your Best Friend 2 Trailer: Karan Wahi's chiselled abs, Nakuul Mehta's cuteness will leave you floored [WATCH]

The trailer of much-anticipated web show Never Kiss Your Best Friend 2 is out now and we must say, Nakuul Mehta and Anya Singh's chemistry is crackling AF.

It was in January 2020 that Zee5's show Never Kiss Your Best Friend starring and Anya Singh had left everyone entertained. And well, the season 2 of the show is back to give you the thrills. Sumer Singh (Nakuul Mehta) and Tanie Brar (Anya Singh) are going to embark on a complicated journey as they meet up in London after years. and are going to add more drama to their complicated friendship. The trailer has all the elements that can set your hearts flutter. Directed by Harsh Dedhia and Produced by 11:11 Productions, Never Kiss Your Best Friend S2 also stars , , Niki Walia, Deepti Bhatnagar in supporting roles. Watch the trailer above. It is going to release on April 29, 2022. Watch the trailer above.