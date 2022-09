Alia Bhat and Ranbir Kapoor's movie Brahmastra is going to be released this Friday. There are other movies as well that are going to be released on September 9. Do watch the video to know more about the list of Friday-release movies.

New Movies releasing this Friday: As September has started, somewhere the wait is going to be over on the upcoming Friday, September 9, as Alia Bhat and Ranbir Kapoor's movie Brahmastra is going to be released this Friday. Pre-booking has already been started, and approximately 1 lakh tickets have been booked to date. It's now set for the biggest opening of 2022. This film includes the song "Kesariya Tera," one of the year's most popular songs, which has flooded social media platforms from every angle. Mommy-to-be soon Alia Bhat has been seen promoting the movie, and that's making people more curious. There are other movies as well that are going to be released on September 9.