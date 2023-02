What to Watch This Friday: Farzi, Amigos, A man called otto and more. Let's check out the list of entertaining new titles that were released on OTT platforms and in theatres this week. Watch the entertainment video.

What to Watch This Friday: This week, several new titles have arrived on OTT platforms and in theatres. One of the highlights is the Prime Video series 'Farzi,' starring Shahid Kapoor. The crime-comedy has been created by Raj and DK, the duo behind the hit series 'The Family Man.' Marvel's 'Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur' has also been released on Disney+ Hotstar. Netflix has introduced 'Your Place or Mine.' In theaters, audiences can catch 'Amigos,' 'Dhuin' on Mubi India, 'A Man Called Otto,' and 'Hansika's Love Shaadi Drama' on Disney+ Hotstar. These new releases offer a range of genres for viewers to choose from and are sure to provide plenty of entertainment. Watch Videos.