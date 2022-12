Rakul Preet Singh, Shanaya Kapoor, Navya Naveli Nanda, and many more off for the new year vacations. In this video, we'll see the other Bollywood celebrities who are leaving for New Year's Eve celebrations. Watch entertainment videos.

New Year 2023: A new year is coming! and we are all excited about the New Year's celebration. Not just us Bollywood celebs have plans for the new year. We recently saw Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal at the airport on their way to the New Year's Eve celebrations, followed by another couple, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma. They did not disclose their vacation destination. Now after these celebs, many others are off for vacation, like Rakul Preet Singh, Shanaya Kapoor, Navya Naveli Nanda, and many more. In this video, we'll see the other Bollywood celebrities who are leaving for New Year's Eve celebrations. Watch entertainment videos.