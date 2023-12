Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda recently tied the knot with his long-time girlfriend Lin. Their marriage was one of the most ...

Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda recently tied the knot with his long-time girlfriend Lin. Their marriage was one of the most simple and wonderful marriages in Bollywood. Both have been in discussion for some time now. Both are often spotted together at parties. Recently both were spotted together at Anand Pandit's birthday party. The looks of both were striking. Both were looking very beautiful with each other. Let us tell you that many actors including Shahrukh Khan, Salman Khan, Kajol have entered the event in a very stylish manner. Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan had reached the party with his son Abhishek Bachchan. For more information please watch the video.