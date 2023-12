Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram, who got married in an intimate wedding in Imphal, Manipur on Wednesday, returned to Mumbai ...

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram, who got married in an intimate wedding in Imphal, Manipur on Wednesday, returned to Mumbai last night. The newlyweds were all smiles as they walked hand-in-hand at the Mumbai airport. Lin was pretty as ever in a red ensemble, while Randeep Hooda complemented her in a white outfit. The couple greeted the papaparazzi with bright smiles and folded hands. The papaparazzi too was super thrilled to see Randeep and Lin for the first time after their wedding. Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram got married per Meitei rituals in the presence of their families.The couple was dating for quite some time before entering marital bliss. On the work front, Randeep will be next seen in the movie Swatantra Veer Savarkar while Lin was last seen in the Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer Jaane Jaan.Watch the video to know more.