Love was definitely in the air as Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda and his beautiful wife Lin Laishram were spotted at ...

Love was definitely in the air as Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda and his beautiful wife Lin Laishram were spotted at the airport, hand in hand, showcasing their affection for each other. The newlyweds couldn't hide their happiness as they walked through the bustling terminal, radiating joy and togetherness. The couple's sweet gesture of holding hands caught the attention of onlookers and netizens alike, who couldn't help but gush over their adorable chemistry. Social media was abuzz with comments, with many fans comparing them to the iconic Bollywood couple from the movie "Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi."

Randeep and Lin, who tied the knot recently, looked absolutely stunning as they made their way through the airport. Their love and happiness were palpable, leaving everyone around them with a heartwarming feeling. It's evident that Randeep and Lin share a deep bond. Fans are eagerly looking forward to seeing more of this beautiful couple and witnessing their love story unfold. With their picture-perfect airport appearance, Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram have undoubtedly become the epitome of love and companionship, inspiring many with their heartwarming relationship.