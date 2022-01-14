View this post on Instagram A post shared by (@niasharma90)

Nia Sharma has been in the news for the past few days because of her song Phoonk Le. The actress' dance moves are being loved by one and all in the track. Recently, Nia posted a video on Instagram in which she is doing pole dancing. The actress captioned the video as, "Never felt my bones cracking. The very good part is motivating @lipsa893 #Day2." Fans are loving the video, and a fan commented on it, "You are so hot.". Another fan wrote, "You r so freaking fit."