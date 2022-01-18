videos

Watch Next

Videos

Nia Sharma dances on a pole in this viral video; fans say 'You are so hot'

Songs

Garbe Ki Raat song: Rahul Vaidya and Nia Sharma's crackling chemistry in this romantic garba is too adorable

Entertainment News

Nia Sharma grooving wildly to Sukhbir’s Oh Ho Ho Ho is basically all of us at every party – watch video

TV

Trending TV News Today: Shaheer Sheikh gushes about his newborn daughter, videos of Sidharth Shukla's lookalike goes viral and more

Nia Sharma on being trolled for everything she does, 'I don't do things to gain attention' [Exclusive]

Nia Sharma is a soft target on social media. She has often been trolled for the choice of her clothes and she gives it back to the trolls.

Manisha Mandal   |    January 18, 2022 8:27 PM IST

Nia Sharma is a soft target on social media. She has often been trolled for the choice of her clothes and whatever she does, however, she gives it back to the trolls. In an interview with us, she confessed that she does care a lot about judgements around her, " I care a lot, it's not about I don't give a damn attitude. I know that I do such things that don't go down well with people, sometimes it's been blown out of proportion, but that's not my agenda. I don't do things to gain attention. "

Latest videos

Entertainment Videos see all

Trailers & Promos see all

Reviews see all

Interviews see all

Songs see all