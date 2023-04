The Jio World Centre inauguration was a dazzling affair, with celebrities making stunning appearances and memorable performances. The event saw Gigi Hadid and Zendaya steal the show with their gorgeous sarees. Watch Entertainment Videos.

NMAAC Highlights: The Jio World Centre at Bandra Kurla Complex witnessed a grand inauguration on March 31, with several national and international personalities making their presence felt. The event saw pregnant Shloka Ambani being accompanied by her husband Akash Ambani and father-in-law Mukesh Ambani. American model Gigi Hadid was the cynosure of all eyes on Day 2 as she wore a gold jeweled blouse and a white Chikankari saree. US actress and singer Zendaya also made a stunning appearance in a midnight blue saree with shimmering stars. The two stars posed alongside Nita Ambani, SRK, and Salman Khan. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas dazzled the red carpet with their stellar sartorial choices. Salman Khan joined the event on the second day dressed in an Olive green blazer, while Aishwarya Rai arrived with her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. The event also saw Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas chatting with Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. Ranveer Singh also danced with Priyanka Chopra, and SRK danced on the Pathaan Song. However, Varun Dhawan faced criticism for lifting and kissing Gigi Hadid. The Jio World Centre inauguration was a star-studded affair, with glamorous appearances and memorable performances. Watch Entertainment Videos.