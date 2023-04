The star-studded inauguration of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre saw the biggest names in the entertainment and fashion industry dressed in their fashionable best, celebrating the union of culture and fashion.

NMACC Day 1: The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre, a state-of-the-art facility dedicated to the arts and culture, was launched in Mumbai on Friday night. The event was a star-studded affair with the who's who of the entertainment and fashion industry in attendance. The red carpet was graced by the likes of Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra with Nick Jonas, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Karan Johar, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, and many more. The celebrities put their best foot forward and were dressed in stunning ensembles, making it a fashion extravaganza. With so many A-listers in attendance, it was truly a night to remember, and everyone left with memories to cherish.