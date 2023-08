Non Stop Dhamaal delivers a rollercoaster ride of hilarity, confusion, and heartfelt moments. Non Stop Dhamaal was released on August 18, 2023.Watch video.

Non Stop Dhamaal Screening: The film's screening was a star-studded affair with many celebs in attendance. Arbaaz Khan, Rajpal Yadav, and several other renowned personalities were spotted at this special event. They all added a touch of glamour and excitement to the evening. It must have been a blast watching the film with such amazing company. The film promises to keep you enjoying bouts of laughter. Annu Kapoor plays the pivotal role of a struggling director who desperately tries his luck to make it up onto the Bollywood horizon along with Manoj Joshi who plays the character of a writer.