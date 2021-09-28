Nora Fatehi : 5 Versatile Looks Of Nora Fatehi That Will Definitely Make Your Jaws Drop, Watch Video

Nora Fatehi hasn't just aced herself in item numbers but also has been making headlines because of her quirky dressing style and an amazing fashion sense proving that she indeed is a fashion diva.

5 best Versatile Looks Of Nor Fatehi: Nora Fatehi is one of the most beautiful actresses we have in Bollywood. She has been making our jaws drop with her sizzling dance moves and enchanting performances on screen. The actress hasn't just aced herself in item numbers but also has been making headlines because of her quirky dressing style and amazing fashion sense proving that she indeed is a fashion diva. So, let's take a sneak peek into Nora's 5 most versatile looks which prove she is truly one of the best style icons of Bollywood. Watch video.