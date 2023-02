Nora Fatehi is a talented actress known for her dance moves and film performances. She owns a luxurious house and vanity van in Mumbai, both costing several crores. Watch Entertainment videos.

Nora Fatehi Birthday: Nora Fatehi, a talented actress and dancer, recently had a moment to remember when her track Light The Sky was played at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. She has starred in numerous films, including Bhuj: The Pride of India, Street Dancer 3D, and Bharat. Fatehi also owns a luxurious house in Mumbai's Worli neighborhood designed by American architect Peter Marino, which cost her approximately Rs 10 crore. Her busy schedule requires her to be on the go, so she splurged Rs 5 crore on a luxurious vanity van that serves as her second home. The van features all the amenities she needs to feel comfortable and relaxed on the road.