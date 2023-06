Nora Fatehi channels 50s fashion in stunning royal gown, chic high bun and subtle makeup

Nora Fatehi channels 50s fashion in stunning royal gown, chic high bun and subtle makeup. To know more check out the video

Video Desk | June 7, 2023 4:20 PM IST

Nora Fatehi channeled her inner 50s heroine of Bollywood and looked like a million dollars in an ice blue off-shoulder gown by Manish Malhotra. To know more check out the video.