Nora Fatehi looks red carpet ready as she steps out in a blue velvet side-slit gown – Watch

Bollywood actress and dancer Nora Fatehi looks extremely beautiful and hot in a blue side slit velvet dress, Nora completed the look with a high ponytail, diamond jewelry, and more. Watch the video to know more.

Nora Fatehi: Bollywood actress and dancer Nora Fatehi often makes headlines due to her fashion and style. Not only this, Nora Fatehi dancing, but people are also crazy about her looks too. Recently Nora Fatehi has been spotted in a blue color velvet side slit gown. Nora looked very beautiful in this dress. Nora completed the look with a high ponytail, perfect makeup, and diamond jewelry. Nora Fatehi is a well-known Bollywood actress and dancer. In a very short span of time, Nora has made her name in the industry. Do watch the video for more information.