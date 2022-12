Nora Fatehi, Malaika Arora, Kriti Sanon, and more make heads turn at Manish Malhotra Birthday Bash [Watch Video]

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor, Vaani Kapoor, Varun Dhawan with his wife, Janhvi Kapoor and her sister Khushi Kapoor, Maheep and Sanjay Kapoor, among other celebs, Bollywood stars happily and gracefully posed for the paparazzi in Manish Malhotra's birthday bash. Watch Video.

Pratibha Katariya | December 6, 2022 5:04 PM IST