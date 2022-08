View this post on Instagram A post shared by ETimes (@etimes)

Malaika Arora is a social media queen and keeps fans hooked with her posts. Be it of her fitness routine, her glamorous photoshoots, or her no filter clicks, Malaika's pictures go viral in no time. There are many hooked to her Instagram. However, there is one social media that Malaika is hooked to and no it does not belong to her boyfriend . It actually belongs to a Hollywood superstar. The actress revealed the same when she walked the red carpet of an awards show on Tuesday night. Check out the video to know who the Hollywood star is. Also Read - Malaika Arora looks hot in a plunging neckline dress, but netizens troll her; say, 'One more Urfi Javed' [View Pics]