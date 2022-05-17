Nushrratt Bharuccha Birthday Special: Actress gears up for the release of Janhit Mein Jaari; here’s a look at her journey in Bollywood

videos

Nushrratt Bharuccha Birthday Special: Nushrratt Bharuccha is one of the famous and beautiful actresses of Bollywood these days. On the occasion of Nushrratt Bharuccha's birthday we are going to take you to her journey of Bollywood movies she done so far.

Pratibha Katariya   |    May 17, 2022 1:37 PM IST

Nushrratt Bharuccha Birthday Special: Nushrratt Bharuccha is one of the famous and beautiful actresses of Bollywood these days. Apart from the films, she is known for her bold style. The actress is coming up with her latest film 'Janhit Mein Jaari' which is all set for release in theatres this year. The trailer of movie was recently released and it is going viral on all the social media platforms. In the trailer the actress is seen as a condom sales girl. Today on the occasion of Nushrratt Bharuccha's birthday we are going to take you to her journey of Bollywood movies she done so far.

