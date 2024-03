The atmosphere was electric, with music, laughter, and joy filling the air. It was a night to remember, where everyone came together to shower Sunny Singh's sister and her husband with love and good wishes.

Nushrratt Bharuccha, Kartik Aaryan, and a whole bunch of other celebs graced Sunny Singh's sister's reception with their presence. It was a night filled with glitz, glamour, and loads of fun, Nushrratt Bharuccha looked absolutely stunning in her elegant attire. She exuded grace and charm as she mingled with the guests and posed for the cameras. Kartik Aaryan, on the other hand, brought his signature style to the event. He looked dashing in his suit and had everyone swooning over his charismatic presence.

But it wasn't just about these two stars. The entire event was a star-studded affair with many other celebrities in attendance. From actors to directors, the industry's finest showed up to celebrate and bless the newlyweds. The reception was a perfect blend of glitz, glam, and heartfelt moments.