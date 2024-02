While Nysa hasn't made her debut in films yet, she has been seen accompanying her parents to various events and red carpets.

Nysa Devgan is the daughter of Bollywood power couple Ajay Devgn and Kajol. She was born on April 20, 2003, and is currently a teenager. Nysa is often in the spotlight due to her famous parents and is considered a star kid in the industry. While she hasn't made her debut in films yet, she has been seen accompanying her parents to various events and red carpets. Nysa seems to have inherited her parents' good looks and charm. Despite being in the public eye, her parents have tried to give her a normal upbringing and shield her from unnecessary media attention. It will be interesting to see if Nysa follows in her parents' footsteps and enters the world of acting in the future.